Long list revealed of Liberman's conflict of interest friends

Israeli Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman has revealed his conflict of interest arrangements list, which was first uncovered by "Globes" two months ago. The list includes an exceptional web of interests around the person in charge of Israel's public coffers.

Among Liberman's close friends are Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Fox Group chairman and controlling shareholder Harel Wizel, NewMed Energy (Delek Drilling) CEO Yossi Abu, billionaire Arnon Milchan who is involved in Case 1000 against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Austrian billionaire Martin Schlaff, billionaire Dan Gertler, former Ministry of Defense chief of staff and NSO consultant Sharon Shalom, business woman Tami Moses, Israel Canada CEO Barak Rosen, Soviet born Israeli businessman Michael Cherney, and Israewli-Russian tycoon Vladimir Gusinsky.

The list includes many more less known people from all walks of life in Israel in the business, legal and public worlds. Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Gil Limon has deemed that Liberman as a member of the cabinet and Minister of Finance must refrain from dealing with any matters that directly or indirectly effect people on the list. The list also includes companies and organizations related to members of Liberman's immediate family.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 31, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.