M. Firon teams with French law firm UGGC on Morocco office

Israeli law firm M. Firon & Co. has announced a new partnership with leading French law firm UGGC. The partnership will enable Firon to provide international legal services and cross-border solutions to their clients in Israel, France, Morocco, Ghana and the Ivory Coast.

The new partnership, UGGC-FIRON, will bring attorneys from Israel, France, and Morocco under one roof, thus integrating the work by each of the firms’ branches while endeavouring to provide clients with legal support. The new partnership’s presence in Morocco takes on importance in particular, following the signing of the Abraham Accords.

This new partnership will also operate in UGGC’s branches in Ghana and the Ivory Coast. In the future, this collaboration will include attorneys exchange programs between the two firms that will enrich the professional capacity and international experience of each firm’s teams.

Advs. Jacob Sarov and Dana Firon-Gross, partners in the Firon law firm, will lead the new venture’s operations on the Israeli side.

This new partnership represents a formal strengthening of the existing professional and personal relationship that has developed between the firms in recent years. This strategic partnership includes over 450 attorneys covering over 40 commercial law practice areas including, mergers and acquisitions, high-tech, real estate, healthcare, antitrust, litigation, banking, financing, and more. Dozens of these legal professionals are listed as top in their fields in international law firm ranking guides.

M. Firon chair Adv. Zvi Firon said, "Both the Firon and UGGC law firms share the same professional values and interests and have significant cross border experience. The partnership between our firms is a natural step that will allow both firms to contribute real value to our clients' international needs. In addition, the Morocco branch provides a clear advantage to Israeli companies exploring business opportunities in the wake of the warming relationship between Israel and Morocco."

UGGC partner Adv. Michel Ponsard added, "This alliance combines the way in which we approach our firm’s international role with the strategic importance of forging agreements with the leading law firms in their fields. Israel is a jurisdiction of great importance that plays a central role in healthcare, technology, and the growth economy. Thanks to this alliance, we will be able to furnish our clients with customised, unique services in a range of practice areas and countries."

UGGC was established in 1993 and is one of the leading law firms in France. With branches in Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America, the firm has over 170 attorneys, including 33 partners in Paris. Since the establishment of its branch in Casablanca in 2002, the firm has become one of the leading law firms in Morocco. The Casablanca branch is now joining the partnership between Firon and UGGC.

M. Firon & Co., founded in 1950, is one of the five largest law firms in Israel, with 350 employees, including 250 attorneys and 40 legal interns, who operate in nine branches in Israel and around the world - including Bucharest, Athens, Belgrade, and Sophia.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.