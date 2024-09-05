"Maccabiah 2025 will be the biggest-ever"

The 22nd Maccabiah, which will be held in Israel next summer, is expected to be the largest ever - in terms of the number of countries and competitors taking part, and the variety of sports. More than 11,000 participants are expected to arrive in Israel from about 80 countries around the world, including Israel (which will be represented by 3,000 competitors). They will be accompanied by 20,000 delegation heads and representatives, and will compete in 45 different sports.

The event, also known as the Jewish Olympics, is scheduled for July 8-22, 2025, even though Israel’s security situation is currently more precarious than ever, and incoming tourism is at its lowest point for decades.

"People who aren’t on the inside are surprised by the huge response," says Assaf Goren, who about a year ago took over from Arik Ze'evi as Maccabiah chairman. Goren believes that the current challenges have only heightened the desire of Diaspora Jews to participate in the event. "We do understand what October 7th did to us in Israel, but we don't understand what it did to Jews in the Diaspora. Their feeling that the State of Israel should be a safe haven for the Jewish people was shaken. And our failure to protect this home, ironically, has motivated them. Along with rising antisemitism, everyone understands the significance of this time, and they will make every effort so that, despite the complexity, the event will take place."

The current challenges

Goren is determined to hold the Maccabiah as planned. He is also convinced that if the security situation improves, the response will be even greater, to the point where registration will have to be closed. As for dealing with the current challenges, he says, "The experience we gained at the previous Maccabiah during Covid helped us understand how to manage the event in conditions of uncertainty. We have developed adaptive scenarios and possible responses, created modular budgets, signed modular contracts, and set milestones for registration with safety margins. We don't place large orders all at once, but carefully plan preparations in stages."

"In the event of a force majeure the administrative solution is actually easier. The real challenges are the gray areas," says Goren. "We are also ready to manage the event in extreme scenarios, as in 2001 during the second intifada, when the Maccabiah went ahead, despite the difficulties." Still, Goren admits that the security challenge is great, and is one of the key factors in planning the event. Accordingly, the security budget for the event is an estimated NIS 11 million.

It's not just security concerns that make things difficult. Flights to and from Israel have been heavily impacted since October 7, when many international airlines suspended operations, and some have yet to resume scheduled flights. "If in July 2025 aviation in Israel looks like it does today, this will be a very complex logistical event," says Goren. "It will be necessary to transport a large number of people in a short time, both upon arrival in Israel and on departure. While arrivals are carried out in stages and can be better managed, departures happen all at the same time, and may cause a bottleneck at Ben Gurion Airport. If flight availability stays the same as it is today, we will have to find creative solutions."

Huge budgets

The Maccabiah's budget is NIS 270 million, of which NIS 170 million is allocated to activities in Israel, and NIS 100 million to preparations and flights for the delegations. Participants from around the world pay in about NIS 100 million, with the remainder coming from commercial partners, national organizations, and worldwide donations. Israeli government support, chiefly from the Ministry of Culture and Sport, will amount to NIS 48 million. Government support for the previous Maccabiah games in 2022, was about NIS 38 million.

This sort of investment in a sporting event, however important it may be, could be open to criticism during wartime, when many Israelis have been evacuated from their homes, or are in the process of rehabilitation and in need government support. However, Goren believes that the Maccabiah provides many advantages for the state and the public. "This is a relatively small public investment relative for its economic impact and value. From an image and advocacy aspect, the event also has many advantages," he says.

"The Maccabiah has a huge impact on the 'day after' economy, morale, and Zionism. The tourists leave a great deal of money in Israel. In addition to the thousands of participants, tens of thousands of families, friends, and people from the Jewish community come, wanting to be part of the event. The Maccabiah also attracts important and influential guests from the Jewish world; VIPs and investors who come especially for this event."

According to Maccabiah data, direct and indirect revenue to the state, thanks to the event, is an estimated NIS 350 million, with half of the total budget devoted to hospitality expenses, accommodation, food, logistics, ceremonies, and facilities - all of which will help the regional councils' budgets. In addition, Maccabiah directly involves 150,000 overnight stays at a cost of more than NIS 70 million in 30,000 hotels across the country. Those accompanying the competitors will account for an additional 100,000 overnight stays.

The competitors and delegations will stay at various locations throughout the country, and the sporting competitions themselves will be country-wide, and not concentrated solely at the Maccabiah village in Ramat Gan. Goren emphasizes that the participants themselves also play an important role in generating revenue, and are expected to bring in about NIS 100 million in additional funds for participation in the Maccabiah.

In addition, there are also competitors whose participation is subsidized by Maccabiah, including prominent talents, such as Olympic and other medalists, and Jews from countries without the financial ability to fund participation in the event, such as Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela, and Belarus. Goren explains that the funding for these participants comes mainly from philanthropists, mostly from North America. "We are raising money from large commercial partners in Israel, with the understanding that their participation contributes to a robust national event. These days, the movement is working to complete the budget from commercial partners, national entities, and donations from around the world."

"Renewing our covenant"

Given this difficult time, Maccabiah realized it needed to shift gears regarding messaging for the event. "Maccabiah will honor the victims of October 7, salute the security forces, embrace the Jewish people around the world, and pay respect to the residents of the south, the north, and the recovering wounded," says Goren.

"There is a need to renew our covenant with the world’s Jewish communities," he adds, noting that many of the thousands of participants in the event will be coming to Israel for the first time in their lives. "The younger the participants, the higher the percentage of first-time visitors to Israel goes, to about 70%."

"Our aim is to strengthen the connection between Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel, to enable an important demonstration of connection and Zionist solidarity in the face of harsh reality and rising antisemitism. After a period of so many difficulties and upheavals, Jews from all over the world deserve a moment of togetherness."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 5, 2024.

