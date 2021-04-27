Mandelblit rejects Akunis appointment as Justice Minister

Israel has been thrown into political chaos after a cabinet vote appointing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud colleague Ofir Akunis as Minister of Justice. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit immediately rejected the move as illegal for violating the coalition agreement with Blue & White chairman Benny Gantz. Mandelblit has asked the High Court of Justice to issue a temporary injunction suspending the appointment of Akunis.

Gantz had been expecting to be appointed Minister of Justice himself today but the cabinet rejected his candidacy by 17-10. Immediately after this vote Netanyahu asked the cabinet to vote for the Likud's Ofir Akunis as Minister of Justice, with the appointment confirmed.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 27, 2021

