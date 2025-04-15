March CPI higher than expected, housing prices rise

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.5% in March 2025 according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics today. Analysts had predicted a 0.4% rise, after the CPI was unchanged in February 2025. The March reading brings annual inflation in Israel down to 3.3% from 3.4% at the end of February, bringing inflation closer to the upper limit of the Bank of Israel's annual target range of 3% but not as close as the 3.1% inflation figure predicted by analysts.

Prominent price increases in March were in clothing and footwear, which rose 2.2%, culture and entertainment, which rose 1.5%, fresh fruit, which rose 1.3% and housing services, which rose 1.2%.

Prominent price declines were in furniture and household equipment, and communications, which each fell 0.4%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics has also published the change in home prices (which are not part of the general CPI) between December-January 2024/2025 and January-February 2025. On average, prices rose 0.9%, after rising 1.2% the previous month. In the breakdown by region, prices rose by 1.4% in Jerusalem, 1.8% in the north, 0.9% in Haifa, fell by 0.3% in the center, rose by 1.5 % in Tel Aviv, and 1.1% in the south. Prices of new apartments rose 1%.

In the comparison between January-February 2025 and January-February 2024, the index of housing prices rose 7.5%. In the breakdown by region, prices rose by 11.7% in the north, 9.7% in Tel Aviv, 8.8% in Haifa, 6.8% in Jerusalem, 5.1%, and 3.8% in the center. Prices of new apartments have risen by 6.4% over the past year.

