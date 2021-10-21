Masterplan approved to nearly double size of Even Yehuda

Israel's Central District Planning and Building Commission has approved for deposit the overall masterplan to continue developing Even Yehuda. The plan proposes building 4,120 new homes in the town, which would increase its current population of 27,000 to 46,900.

Some of the new homes will be in the center of the town by constructing more densely spaced buildings. 287 new homes will be built as part of an urban renewal project in the Ben Gurion neighborhood and 293 new homes will be built as part of an urban renewal project in the Maccabi neighborhood. Three completely new neighborhoods will be built to the west of the town in 9-floor buildings including affordable housing.

Even Yehuda, in the south Sharon region between Tel Aviv and Netanya, was founded in 1932 as an agricultural village. Today the population has a high socio-economic status and low density housing. 79% of the homes are houses with gardens.

