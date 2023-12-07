Merav Michaeli to step down as Labor party leader

Labor party chairperson MK Merav Michaeli announced this morning at a hastily arranged press conference that she will step down as Labor party leader and would not seek re-election to the next Knesset on the party's list.

She said, "I am convinced that there will be elections in Israel in 2024. I plan brining forward the primaries for the Labor party and they will take place in four months, in the hope that the war would have ended and the hostages would have been returned. If the elections are earlier we will bring forward the primaries accordingly.

"As the person who stood at the head of the party, I am responsible for the situation of the party today, and I do not plan to stand in the primaries or for a place on the next Knesset list. I will be here to do everything to hand over the helm of leadership for the benefit of rebuilding the party."

In recent months all political polls have indicated that the Labor party would not reach the required percentage threshold for representation in the Knesset. Michaeli's Labor party colleagues have frequently criticized her conduct and some have even called openly for her to resign.

