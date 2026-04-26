Meta to lay off 100 employees in Israel

The wave of layoffs announced by Meta (Facebook) will include Israel, and according to sources, an estimated 100 local employees will be laid off, out of the company's 1,000 employees in the country. This is in line with Meta’s global cutbacks of about 10% of the workforce,

Worldwide, Meta plans to cut about 10% of its workforce, about 8,000 employees, and close about 6,000 open positions, with notice to be sent to those employees around May 20, both to the employees' corporate and personal emails.

The move is intended, according to the company, to allow it to operate more efficiently and finance huge investments in the field of AI, after in recent years it has significantly accelerated investments in infrastructure, data centers and hiring researchers.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is leading a reorganization aimed at reducing management layers, reducing internal bureaucracy and integrating AI tools more broadly into daily operations. The company notes that part of the move also includes canceling open positions that have not yet been filled, as part of efforts to curb the pace of hiring and direct resources to activities with a higher strategic priority.

Along with the layoffs, initial details of the compensation package have also revealed in the US, based on internal memos and not a full official publication. According to those reports, employees will receive 16 weeks of base salary and an additional two weeks for each year of seniority, along with a support package that includes placement services, assistance with immigration issues, and long-term health insurance coverage.

It now appears that a similar package is also being formulated in Israel, and according to sources, the compensation package for local employees is expected to be similar and may even be identical to the US one, subject to the adjustments required by local law.

The AI effect

The cuts come due to a profound change in the company's structure and the way it operates teams, in part due to rapid progress in AI capabilities, which allow tasks that previously required large teams to be performed by a limited number of employees.

In recent years, Meta's management has stressed plans to reduce management layers and increase efficiency, including through automation. of internal processes and the integration of AI tools in the work of developers and managers.

The company also continues to invest unprecedented amounts in the development of computing infrastructure, chips and data centers, as well as in hiring leading researchers in the field, as part of the struggle with international players to lead the AI field.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 26, 2026.

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