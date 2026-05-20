Meta to lay off 100 in Israel, reassign 200 to AI

Meta (formerly Facebook) recently announced that it was laying of 10% of its workforce worldwide - about 8,000 employees. The company also announced that 7,000 employees would be transferred to new positions related to AI.

As previously reported by "Globes," more than 100 employees out of 1,000 Meta employees in Israel will lose their jobs. In addition "Globes" has learned that about 200 Meta Israel employees, 20% of the workforce in Israel, will be transferred to new jobs in teams dealing with the development of AI.

In addition, several dozen mid-level managers are expected to lose their managerial positions. The move is part of the streamlining policy led by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to reduce layers of management that he says are slowing down the teams' work pace.

"Bloomberg" has reported that the company estimates that another round of layoffs is expected later this year. According to estimates received by "Globes," a similar round of cuts, amounting to about 10% of the company's workforce, is expected in August or September, ahead of Meta's annual Connect conference. Meta has already made several significant rounds of cuts, and Wall Street would have liked to see the company return to focusing on its core business - advertising - alongside investments in AI, while distancing itself from the metaverse vision. The company is expected to invest more than $100 billion in capital expenditure this year, mainly in developing technologies such as AI and the metaverse.

The mass layoffs have been looming over Meta employees for weeks. The company announced the round of layoffs in April, and until the last minute, many employees still did not know if they would be affected.

No response has been forthcoming from Meta Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 20, 2026.

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