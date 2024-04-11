Mia Dynamics develops robot defense platform

Israeli micro mobility company Mia Dynamics Motors (TASE: MIA), which develops patented mechanical transport platforms such as quad cycles and light electric quad boards, announced this week that it has entered the defense industries sector. The company's fully owned subsidiary Mis Dynamics is developing micro transportation robots based on the company's existing technology and designed for use in the defense market.

Mia Dynamics estimates that within several weeks it would have developed its first prototype defense robot platform that can be operated by remote control and will move using batteries that can be quickly changed. The company is working so that it will be possible to mount military technologies developed by defense companies, onto its robotic platform, including various weapons.

As part of its development aims, the company believes that the robotic device could be used for border patrol and security purposes, security of settlements, assistance for rapid response defense units and even for security tasks on military bases, as a robot completing a mission or as a robot operated remotely by the rapid response units.

The robot device is intended to be integrated as part of the combat systems in operational missions of reconnaissance, attack, ambushes and operate various weapons, and even assist in the supply of ammunition to the battlefield or other equipment without unnecessary risk to soldiers or heavy vehicles.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 11, 2024.

