Michael Strauss estate executors selling Tel Aviv penthouse

Lawyers managing the estate of the late Strauss Group chairman Michael Strauss are selling his penthouse in central Tel Aviv, which is worth an estimated NIS 16 million, an appraiser has told "Globes."

The estate's executors Adv. Pinchas Rubin, Gad Somekh CPA and Ronit Haimovitz have placed an ad in newspapers inviting bids. The 290 square meter apartment is on the fifth floor of Avshalom Tower in Fishman Maimon Street and has a 40 square meter balcony, 10 square meter storage room and three parking spaces. There are few such high-rise properties for sale in central Tel Aviv.

Real estate appraiser Shmulik Cohen from SK Real Estate Appraisal said that such a property should fetch NIS 50,000 per square meter, with the balcony, storage room and parking places adding another NIS 1 million to the price.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021