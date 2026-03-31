Mine appoints senior privacy executive

Israeli startup Mine, which has developed an autonomous platform for managing privacy, risks, and regulatory compliance, announced today the appointment of Ron De Jesus to the position of Chief Trust Officer and Head of Privacy Strategy. De Jesus is a prominent figure in the global discourse surrounding online personal data management and AI.

De Jesus brings to Mine nearly two decades of hands-on experience leading privacy strategies at organizations that manage the sensitive data of billions of users, including Grindr, Match Group (Tinder and OKCupid), American Express, Deloitte, and PwC.

In his new role, De Jesus will lead the trust domain with global clients and partners, and will be responsible for privacy and AI initiatives, shaping the company's messaging strategy, and working to ensure that every conversation with customers translates directly into developments in the company's flagship product, MineOS.

De Jesus has championed the perspective that privacy is primarily a matter of ethics and trust, rather than mere compliance with privacy laws such as the European GDPR or the CCPA in California. He has criticised growing regulatory complexity, particularly in Europe, arguing that a proliferation of laws does not necessarily translate to better protection for users, but rather frequently leads to an added burden on organizations without providing tangible value. He believes effective privacy is built through a combination of clear principles, proper technological implementation, and a deep understanding of an organization's operational reality.

De Jesus said, "Trust is the hardest thing to build in this industry, and the easiest to lose. The only way to build it is through genuine practical experience, not theory. Throughout my career, I have worked with organizations in complex environments, and I have realized that effective privacy does not start and end with regulation, but in the way it is implemented in practice. This is exactly what I bring to Mine - a bridge between regulation, artificial intelligence, and reality on the ground, along with a commitment to helping privacy professionals think more clearly about what is right to do, not just what is required of them." Mine founder and CEO Koby Nissan said, "Ron brings with him not only frontline experience from the world's most complex privacy challenges, but also leadership that connects regulation, technology, and reality on the ground. His joining marks a significant milestone for Mine, where trust evolves from a theoretical component into a built-in part of how we operate and build our product. This is not a representative role but rather leading the way privacy is actually managed in the era of AI."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2026.

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