Ministerial c'ttee approves Sa'ar bill to limit PM to eight years

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation has unanimously approved a Knesset bill proposed by deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Gideon Sa'ar, which would limit any future prime minister from serving more than eight consecutive years over two terms.

The proposed bill would allow a prime minister to serve an unlimited number of terms, if they are not consecutive.

After the bill was approved, Sa'ar said, "Exactly as I promised during the elections, we have unanimously approved here my bill to limit the prime minister to serving eight years. Term limits (instead of a term with limits) are an important principle at the foundation of the perception that the government works for the wellbeing of the citizens instead of itself and its survival."

The Likud described the bill as anti-democratic and leader of the opposition Benjamin Netanyahu said that he opposed the bill whether it applied to him or not.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 14, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.