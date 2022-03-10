Ministers present housing plan for 50,000 Ukrainian immigrants

At a meeting yesterday attended by Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman and Minister of Construction and Housing Ze'ev Elkin, Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata presented plan prepared to accommodate 50,000 immigrants to Israel from Ukraine. The plan will be presented for cabinet approval on Sunday.

Under the plan, which "Globes" has seen, young people and couples without children will be housed in 698 rooms in student hostels that are available either immediately or over the next six months including 528 in Rishon Lezion and 100 in Beersheva.

For families, 608 public housing apartments will be made available at a cost of NIS 40 million in renovations. These homes will be available within 120 days of the budget being approved. The apartments will be in Nahariya, Karmiel, Haifa, Holon, Shoham, Or Yehuda, Petah Tikva and Ashkelon.

An additional 773 homes in caravans on rural settlements will also be made available for Ukrainian immigrant families at a cost of NIS 68 million for renovations. The immigrants will be given leases of at least one year.

For the elderly, 186 apartments for senior citizens will be made available and 295 new apartments in Beersheva, Ashdod and Herzliya, as well as 36 beds in nursing homes.

In the long term, attractive mortgage terms will be made available for immigrants wanting to buy apartments in outlying regions of Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 10, 2022.

