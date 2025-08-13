Mobile games sales platform Appcharge raises $58m

Israeli mobile games sales platform Appcharge has completed a a $58 million Series B finance round led by IVP, with participation from Playrix, as well as existing investors including Creandum, Play Ventures, Glilot Capital Partners, Smilegate Investment, Moneta Ventures, BITKRAFT Ventures and Corundum. The new capital brings the total amount raised by the company to $89 million.

Appcharge has developed a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform for mobile game publishers to maximize profits through owning player relationships. The company will use the round to scale its platform with new products to meet the global industry demand and to lead the next era for the mobile games’ customer engagement.

Appcharge has grown rapidly of late and is currently processing more than $500 million in transactions and has grown 14 times year over year. The raise comes nine months after the company raised $26 million in its Series A financing round.

Appcharge cfounder and CEO Maor Sason said, "Court rulings and policy changes have blown the direct-to-consumer doors wide-open. Publishers are increasingly moving to direct-to-consumer as a fundamentally stronger model. We are at the forefront of this evolution, helping build the era beyond app stores - and even beyond web stores - for better economics for consumer apps and more options for customers."

Appcharge powers stores for more than 100 games, with publishers reporting significant gains in retention and average profit 35% higher.

The funding round follows the launch of Appcharge’s iOS Payments SDK and AppDirect, two products that expand the company’s suite of seamless, compliant, and scalable direct-to-consumer solutions. These new tools, alongside Appcharge’s widely-adopted Payment Links, further equip publishers to adopt a holistic DTC model, which frees them from platform fees and unlocks more meaningful and financially rewarding interactions.

