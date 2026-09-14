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Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE opens 5787 higher

14 Sep, 2026 19:25
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Palo Alto Networks, Teva and Nice led the gains today while Tower and Nova fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14% to 4,227.56 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11% to 4,125.98 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.34% to 623.93 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 428.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.31 billion in equities and NIS 4.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.86% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.049/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.194% higher at NIS 3.521/€.

On the market, the Technology Index fell 1.34% while the Real Estate Index fell 0.51%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 6.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.84% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.70% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 4.68%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.50%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.81% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.70%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 8.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.62% and. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 14, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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