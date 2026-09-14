Mon: TASE opens 5787 higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14% to 4,227.56 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11% to 4,125.98 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.34% to 623.93 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 428.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.31 billion in equities and NIS 4.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.86% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.049/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.194% higher at NIS 3.521/€.

On the market, the Technology Index fell 1.34% while the Real Estate Index fell 0.51%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 6.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.84% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.70% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 4.68%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.50%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.81% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.70%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 8.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.62% and. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 14, 2026.

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