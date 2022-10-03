Mon: Banks lead strong TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.20%, to 1,837.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.09%, to 1,875.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.53% to 386.08 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 364.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.58 billion in equities and NIS 3.05 billion in bonds. The market reopens on Thursday after the Yom Kippur holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.129% today from last Friday, at NIS 3.5830/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.402% higher at NIS 3.4998/€.

On the market, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.22%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.50% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.65%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.64%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.31%, and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3.01%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.28%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.50%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.74%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.64%.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) (formerly Delek Drilling) fell 1.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.71%.

