Mon: TASE rally ends with steep falls

23 Jun, 2025 18:40
The banks and ICL led today's losses while Elbit Systems bucked the market.

After six trading days of strong gains since the start of the Iran operation, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.29% to 2,840.76 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.32% to 2,881.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.44% to 501.39 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 404.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.27 billion in equities and NIS 4.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.172% from Friday, at NIS 3.479/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.638% lower at NIS 3.987/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 3.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.92%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.50% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.79%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.33% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.94%. Navitas Petroleum LP (TASE: NVPT) fell 3.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.98%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.53% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.09%.

