Moon Active to lay off 110 employees

Israeli games company Moon Active, which maintains a low media profile,is implementing a second round of layoffs, in which 110 employees worldwide will leave, including 30 in Israel, "Globes" has learned. Popular game Coin Master has been responsible for the company’s swift growth.

Many of those being laid off are in the company’s studio in Lithuania, which is based on the acquisition of Family Island - a game of strategy about resource management on a desert island. The game was developed at the Melsoft studio, which was acquired by Moon Active in 2024 for about $100 million. This is a round of layoffs that is part of an organizational change that includes downsizing the Lithuanian studio and its associated Israeli employees, as well as focusing on new games, which resulted in the dismissal of 5% of the company's employees, which currently has 2,200 employees worldwide, of which 1,400 are in the Vitania Tower in south Tel Aviv.

Moon Active was founded by CEO Samuel Albin, and is one of the most profitable privately-held companies in Israel with revenue of hundreds of millions of dollars per year, mainly due to Coin Master. At one point, the company considered a Nasdaq IPO, but though Moon Active meets requirements in terms of annual revenue, it is unclear to what extent annual growth would satisfy Wall Street investors. According to the PitchBook database, Moon Active produced $2 billion annual revenue in each of 2024 and 2025, from which it would have generated net profits of hundreds of millions of dollars.

About a year ago, Moon Active laid off several dozen employees in Israel and around the world. According to LinkedIn, the company is not growing as much in terms of employees either. In the past year, the number of people indicating that they are employees of the company has shrunk by 13%, and this was even before the current round of layoffs. These are reports from employees and do not constitute an official number provided by the company.

No response to this report was forthcoming from Moon Active.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 27, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.