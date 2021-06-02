Moovit, Kavim launch Israel's first rural ridesharing bus service

Israel's Ministry of Transport and the Kavim bus company began operating a flexible public transport service called Quicker on June 1, serving the northern Lev Hasharon and Emek Hefer region (between Netanya and Hadera). Quicker riders can book their bus trips when and where it is convenient for them through the Moovit app, which will also calculate the fastest and most efficient route for users’, from pickup point to destination.

Minister of Transport and Road Safety Miri Regev said that the new service will allow Sharon residents to enjoy personalized bus services and save time. "After Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Haifa, smart shared transportation has made its way, for the first time, to the rural areas of the Sharon region. The project will allow the residents of the area to move around comfortably, quickly, and at an equal price per person, streamlining the public transport service in the area."

The service, operated by Kavim, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Transport's National Authority for Public Transport and the Emek Hefer and Lev HaSharon Regional Councils and will serve 67,000 residents. As part of the service, passengers will be asked to book the trip in advance via the Moovit app or by calling *2060.

The Quicker service will allow Emek Hefer residents to book, among other things, morning commutes to destinations in the area: Hadera railway station, Emek Hefer Industrial Park, Ruppin Academic Center, Netanya Central Station, Netanya railway station and HaSharon Junction and Bat Hefer. The ride can be booked up to 24 hours in advance. In areas with high demand, it is recommended to book at least 3 hours in advance.

The service will operate on Sundays to Thursdays between 5:30 am to 11 pm and on Fridays from 5:30 am until one hour before the beginning of Shabbat, and on Saturdays one hour after the end of Shabbat until 11 pm. The fare is NIS 7 for a ride of up to 15km, and NIS 10 for rides of more than 15km. Payment will be made via Rav Kav or via other apps where mobile payment for public transport is available.

Transport Minister Miri Regev noted that the new service is designed to meet the transport needs of the rural area, and to increase the attractiveness of public transport and the number of passengers in it. The region is currently characterized by a low frequency of buses and low ridership among the residents of the area who prefer the use of cars.

As part of the project, for the first time in Israel, a shared public transport service (not a taxi service) will be replacing the regular bus service. "The service is intended to provide a full and optimal response to the needs of the residents in the rural area and to significantly improve the level of service used today," Regev said.

Moovit chief growth and marketing officer, Yovav Meydad said, "Moovit is proud to continue harnessing its technological solutions to help make the public and shared transport ecosystem in Israel simpler and more efficient. Together with Kavim, we’re providing Sharon region’s residents with high-quality and smart public transport tailored to their specific needs, enabling them to enjoy a Mobility as a Service experience. Municipal decision-makers can learn about the mobility services they can offer through Moovit to fill transport gaps and improve mobility in their city."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 2, 2021

