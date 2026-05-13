Mortgage taking remained high in April

The high level of mortgage taking continued despite the war in April 2026, when mortgages worth NIS 7.94 billion were taken out. These are the lowest figures since the holidays in October 2025 but they were very high considering that Passover and Independence Day fell in April, and the war raged, which significantly reduced the number of business days in the month.

The Bank of Israel explains the inverse relationship between the low volume of home purchases and the high level of mortgage taking by the fact that many mortgages are new and recycled loans.

About 15% of the total volume of mortgages taken out in April, similar to recent months, are for properties sold as part of builders and developers financial offers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 13, 2026.

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