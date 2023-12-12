Mortgage taking remained low in November

Mortgage taking in Israel amounted to NIS 5.5 billion in November 2023, up 21% from October but down 27% from November 2022, and down 50% from November 2021, the Bank of Israel reports. Some 6,000 housing deals were agreed in November, well below the monthly multi-year average of 8,500.

Even before the war the real estate market was in decline and clearly many are not eager to go house-hunting while rockets are still falling. Some would argue that even 6,000 deals in the current circumstances demonstrates that the market could recover quickly when the fighting dies down.

