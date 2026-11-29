Global capital markets have been volatile lately. US investment firm Hamilton Lane views public markets from a distinctive vantage point. It focuses on private markets, including equity, debt, venture capital, and real assets, so turmoil in public markets affects it only indirectly.

In an interview with Globes, Jay Rosenberger, Hamilton Lane’s managing director of the direct equity team, who will appear at the Globes Business Conference, discusses opportunities in private markets and how public market turmoil affects them.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane trades on Nasdaq at a market cap of $5.7 billion and is a leader in its field, with $1.1 trillion in assets under management and supervision. The firm has operated in Israel since 2005. Its Tel Aviv office, led by managing director, head of Israel Zoe Nakash, works with institutional and high-net-worth private clients and makes investments in Israel.

Rosenberger joined the firm 16 years ago after holding senior roles in private equity and investment banking. "We have 2,900 clients in 60 countries. Most are institutions, and we also serve thousands of high-net-worth individuals through evergreen funds, which invest in private markets and offer relatively high liquidity and lower investment minimums. On behalf of our clients, we allocate $30-40 billion to private markets every year. In 2025, the figure exceeded $38.8 billion."

How does market turmoil affect private investments?

"Public markets are highly volatile, with heavy concentration in AI, software, and tech stocks. Private equity generally performs best in the years after public markets have been overvalued, and that’s the period we’re entering now.

"As for the trading in AI stocks that’s making headlines, it’s an opportunity for private markets because a lot of money is moving out of AI companies and looking for returns elsewhere. Using AI also makes the portfolio companies of private equity and venture capital funds more efficient. Some companies also benefit from the scale of investment in the infrastructure needed to develop AI."

Rosenberger points to another trend of recent years that mainly affects venture capital. "The vast majority of value creation takes place in private markets. Take Anthropic. Much of the value had already been created in the private market before its successful IPO. Investors need exposure to private markets, or they miss a substantial share of the available opportunities." He adds, "Over the past 30 years, the number of publicly listed companies has halved, and there are far fewer investment opportunities in public markets. Today, 90% of the world’s largest companies are privately held. Investors need exposure to private markets."

"Opportunities to create value"

Are your products also suitable for retail investors?

"We’ve developed a range of products for different parts of the market. We’ve broken down the barriers to accessing private markets. The minimum investment in private equity can be high for high-net-worth individuals and, frankly, for small institutions too. We’ve cut it dramatically through evergreen funds and give the market what it wants, whether that’s a mix of private market investments or a fund focused exclusively on, say, Asia or venture capital.

"That lets high-net-worth individuals choose how they invest in private markets. These vehicles are also easier to use. Investors can put money in immediately, without waiting for a capital call, when a fund asks investors to transfer money they have committed."

Which sectors and types of investment interest your clients most?

"It comes back to diversifying away from AI. Investors look at their portfolios and see heavy exposure to technology, down to a handful of stocks such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet that account for a large share of their holdings. Clients see opportunities today to create value among small and midsize businesses in the real economy. These companies usually operate in local markets, so they have limited exposure to tariffs or exchange rates, and we’re seeing a lot of interest. These businesses are harder to reach, but our relationships in those markets give us access."

Rosenberger says companies staying private for longer is one of the main trends in private markets today. Another is investment in physical infrastructure, chiefly in the US. "There’s a huge backlog in permitting and upgrades for the power grid and other physical infrastructure, and demand keeps growing as AI development creates new needs. That’s an interesting opportunity for investors," he says. He also sees opportunities in financial services and healthcare.

Two major deals have been reported in recent days. In cybersecurity, CrowdStrike is buying Zscaler for $44 billion, and in healthcare, Sanofi is buying Insmed for $41 billion. Both deals involve publicly traded companies. Rosenberger says private market M&A volumes have failed to grow in recent years. "The market was fine, but there was a bit of a disconnect between buyers and sellers," he says. He expects activity to pick up. "One reason is that interest rates and inflation are stabilizing. They just need to be stable, because investors like certainty. Private debt is widely available today, and it’s easy to obtain credit and use leverage to do deals."

Rosenberger says potential sellers’ motives could also lift private market M&A volumes. For instance, some US asset owners prefer to sell now because they expect regulatory or tax changes down the road. Some private equity funds face demands for liquidity from investors and are looking for a source of liquidity for new deals. "Together, these factors will lead to more deals in 2027," he predicts.

Long-standing ties with Israel

One of Hamilton Lane’s main activities is secondaries - the purchase of existing stakes. "In private equity funds, generating liquidity ahead of schedule is a normal part of the investment cycle," Rosenberger says. "In some cases, the fund’s general partner, or GP, can use these deals to generate liquidity for the original fund and continue managing the asset. We find opportunities in this part of the market all the time."

How do you view the Israeli economy?

"We’ve been investing in Israel for more than 20 years, and we have great faith in the resilience of its economy and in the growth generated by the current generation of entrepreneurs driving innovation and technological development. Israel is a global leader in tech innovation and a strong source of investments for us, through both funds and co-investments.

"Hamilton Lane was among the first international firms to bring private market investment products to Israel, and many clients trust us with their capital. We’ve invested $1.4 billion in the Israeli economy since we started, including $480 million since October 7 alone."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2026.

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