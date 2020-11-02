Named: Mercantile Discount Bank VP arrested for bribery

The name of the Mercantile Discount Bank VP arrested last week on suspicion of taking bribes has been released for publication.

Amir Klibanov, VP head of the commercial and business division at Mercantile Discount Bank, was arrested last Tuesday on suspicion of taking a bribe, aggravated fraud, keeping false corporate records, and breach of corporate trust. The alleged offenses relate to an ongoing investigation involving the Eilat Municipality.

In extending Klibanov's remand until tomorrow, Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court Judge Guy Avnon said, "The strength of the major suspicions is based on a range of evidence."

The judge added that while Klibanov has distanced himself from taking a bribe, he has linked himself indirectly to accepting favors of various kinds and from more than one source.

According to suspicions, tenders issued by Eilat Municipality were rigged by bribery.

Klibanov denies the allegations and his attorney Natan Simchoni said, "He is certain of his innocence and that in all his years of work as a vice president he has strictly adhered in behaving rigorously with contractors."

