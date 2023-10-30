Nayax acquires POS software co Retail Pro

Israeli fintech company Nayax (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX) today announced that it will acquire 100% of Retail Pro International, a global retail Point of Sale (POS) software company with Tier 1 global brand names.

Nayax is a global commerce enablement payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. The acquisition will expand the scope of Nayax’s retail business and solutions to over 9,000 retailers with 150,000 POS lanes in over 100 countries, including access to an extensive, worldwide partner ecosystem of over 80 distributors.

The purchase price for the transaction represents an implied enterprise value of $36.5 million on a cash-free debt-free basis, to be paid partially in cash and the remainder in cash or equity, subject to milestone targets being met. Management expects that following the closing, the acquisition will be immediately accretive to net income. The closing is expected to be in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Nayax chairman and CEO Yair Nechmad said, "Throughout their 30+ year brand history, Retail Pro has built a full featured, flexible product, capable of handling the complex, global retail environment. This has resulted in their powerful brand recognition as a premier retail management solution for Tier 1 global retailers. We are pleased to be joining forces with Retail Pro’s talented expert team. Our combined businesses, together with Retail Pro’s 80 distributors, will triple our access to the global attended retail market and create a powerful and complete solution with Nayax’s payment and loyalty platform. We believe this combined offering will result in an unrivalled value of innovative retail solutions." Retail Pro CEO Kerry Lemos added, "We are pleased to be part of a great company like Nayax, which shares our dedication to continued product innovation and customer experience. Over the years, customers have come to trust our robust technology platform to optimize their complex retail operations. As part of a larger, multinational organization, we can continue to deliver on that mission on a much larger scale. We look forward to working closely together with Nayax’s team, as this coalition represents an ideal fit and strong win for our customers, partners, and employees globally."

