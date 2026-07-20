Neo Security raises $100m to secure AI agents

Israeli-US agentic software control company Neo Security today emerged from stealth with $100 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz and Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Craft Ventures and Merlin Ventures.

The company’s founding team are former SentinelOne, Wiz, and Palo Alto Networks veterans. The founders are CEO Nicholas Warner, CPO Shlomi Salem and CTO Eran Shirazi. Headquartered in Boston, the company’s development center is in Tel Aviv.

Neo will use the new funds to expand marketing capabilities and engineering teams as enterprises prioritize security initiatives to manage swift agentic software adoption.

Warner said, "Enterprise security was built for a world where software behaved predictably. That world is changing fast. AI agents and agentic capabilities are being embedded into browsers, developer tools, SaaS platforms, and traditional applications, giving software the ability to reason, act, invoke tools, and move through workflows with valid user permissions. Neo gives enterprises the real-time control layer they need to understand what agentic software can do, govern how it behaves, and secure adoption without slowing down the business."

Neo introduces a real-time control layer for evolving software stacks, helping SecOps teams inventory the suite of tools running across the enterprise even as they add new agentic functions, understand their changing capabilities and risks, assess whether they are configured safely, and enforce policy before risky activity occurs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 19, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.