Netanyahu apologizes for post attacking security chiefs

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has posted an apology about attacks he made last night on the heads of Israel's security services. "I was wrong. Things I said following the press conference should not have been said and I apologize for that. I give full support to all the heads of the security services. I am strengthening the Chief of Staff and the IDF commanders and soldiers who are at the front and fighting for the country. Together we will win."

Until now Netanyahu has refused to take responsibility for the intelligence failure ahead of the surprise Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7 and blamed the security echelon for not warning about it.

Netanyahu deleted the post in which he wrote last night that "Under no circumstances and at no stage was the Prime Minister warned about Hamas' intention to start a war." He then harshly attacked the heads of the security services.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.