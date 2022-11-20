Netanyahu tells Arab leaders Smotrich won't be defense minister

If there is one subject that is not in dispute regarding the policies of Israel's incoming government, it is Prime Minister elect Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to promote the Abraham Accords. He will strive to expand ties with the Arab countries with whom Israel has already established full diplomatic relations and extend the agreement to other countries. In messages exchanged between Netanyahu and several Arab leaders, he has made it clear that he will be solely responsible for Israel's foreign affairs and defense policies.

According to a senior Israeli diplomatic source, this is one of the main reasons why Netanyahu is opposed to Bezalel Smotrich's demand to be appointed Minister of Defense. This is a job that requires countless sensitive decisions and can dramatically influence Israel's relations with the Arab world.

The same source added that while the size of Smotrich's party does not help his demand - the main issue is the required experience and abilities to take a strategic view when marking out the path ahead and making decisions. "Smotrich maybe talented and a fast learner, but the job needs other attributes at this stage that he does not have," the source said.

Does his hawkish view also impact the opposition to Smotrich's appointment as Minister of Defense?

"For sure, the four senior positions, prime minister, foreign minister, finance minister and defense minister are statements to the entire world, even before the appointments are made. Smotrich at the Ministry of Defense would in advance prevent progress with several countries."

And Ben-Gvir as Minister of Internal Security?

The source said, "Here it is a little more complex, and less problematic. If indeed he is appointed, there is an absolute understanding that on the explosive issues of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount, nothing will happen without the Prime Minister's knowledge and approval!" This issue will probably undergo a practical test very soon, as events tend to happen fast in Israel, especially in Jerusalem.

In addition to discussions with various Arab leaders, Netanyahu spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last Thursday, a bitter foe of Israel until recently. The announcement after the talks was that "Both leaders agreed to work together to prepare a new era of relations between Turkey and Israel."

In commercial and economic fields, Netanyahu has plans to speed up development of ties with the Abraham Accords countries and other countries in the region, as well as to resolve problems in existing projects such as the Shaar Jordan Industrial Zone (near Beit Shean on the Israel-Jordan border) and others. The outgoing government struggled to move forward on such projects despite the efforts of Minister of Regional Cooperation Esawi Frej.

Meanwhile, progress has been made in several areas: the volume of sales by defense industries to Abraham Accords countries is increasing, as well as the scale of commercial deals. Mekorot national water company signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with the National Water and Electricity Company of Morocco, for cooperation mainly in the field of desalination, management of water systems and the integration of innovative technologies in processes.

Mekorot CEO Amit land said that this is a breakthrough made possible by the Abraham Accords, and brings Israeli knowledge to fruition in countries that need it. Mekorot had previously signed an agreement with Bahrain to build a master plan for the water sector there.

