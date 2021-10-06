New site found for Tel Aviv Central Bus Station

The 'new' Tel Aviv Central Bus Station is to be vacated by 2023 and a new site for a bus terminal has been found in south Tel Aviv. An announcement yesterday by the Ministry of Transport said that it had reached an agreement on the matter "after protracted negotiations" with Tel Aviv Municipality, the Ministry of Construction and Housing and the Israel Land Authority. No official binding date has been given for the final vacating but sources close to the matter say that there is an understanding that it will completed by 2023.

Minister of Transport Meirav Michaeli's spokesperson said that on entering office she had made this issue a top priority. "As part of the agreement buses will be switched to alternative areas where they will continue to operate and serve the residents of the city and passengers in general. It won't happen tomorrow morning but this nuisance, which is also a sizeable environmental, health and transport hazard will be vacated.

Among other things, the ILA agreed to allocate land near the Panorama Center in Tel Aviv for a new bus terminal. The ILA agreed to do so after the Tel Aviv Municipality promised to give it other land in exchange.

The "new" Central Bus Station is owned by Nitzba and dozens of small shop owners. According to the zoning, 40% of the land can be allocated for housing and the rest for offices and commercial space.

Tel Aviv deputy mayor Meital Lehavi, who holds the transport portfolio, said, "The residents of south Tel Aviv deserve to breathe clean air. Redirecting the buses to alternative terminals will allow the level of pollution and noise to be immediately cut and will improve the quality of life for residents and enable the area to be developed."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2021

