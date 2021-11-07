NIS 30m penthouse added to Tel Aviv Bauhaus building

The apartment building at 3 Melchett Street in the heart of central Tel Aviv has undergone a remarkable transformation as part of an urban renewal project developed by the City of People Rotshtein Group.

A shabby three-floor, six apartment Bauhaus building from the 1930s is being transformed into a six-floor building including a penthouse covering the top two floors. The six-room, 273 square meter penthouse with a 127 square meter balcony is currently on sale for NIs 30 million. The developer is receiving the penthouse and two other apartments, while the apartment owners are each receiving apartments with 20 square meters more, and a greatly improved building.

One of the tenants in the apartment was once Manya Bialik, the wife of Hebrew poet Hayim Nahman Bialik. Bialik's apartment currently belongs to the Tel Aviv - Yafo Municipality and has been used as a museum, puppet center and theater before it was closed so that the building could be renovated.

The tenants moved out in 2019 so that renovations could begin and the building is scheduled to be completed next year.

