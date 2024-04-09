No end in sight to Israel's tourism slump

As the war continues with concerns about an escalation in the north, there is no end in sight for Israel's tourism slump. There were 79,500 tourist entries into Israel in March 2024, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, up from 68,100 in February 2024 but down from 375,600 tourist entries in March 2023. Between January and March 2024, 206,700 visitors entered the country compared with 966,200 in the corresponding period of last year.

While El Al, Arkia and Israir have continued flying to and from Israel throughout the war, most foreign airlines canceled all flights. However, a long list of foreign airlines have resumed flights since the start of the year but this has not helped to substantially increase the numbers of incoming tourists, although Israelis are traveling abroad in much larger numbers.

415,300 Israelis traveled abroad in March 2024, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, up from 343,800 in February 2024 but still well below the 746,300 Israelis who traveled abroad in March 2023. Between January and March 2024, Israelis made 1,040,600 trips abroad compared with 1,919,300 in the corresponding period of last year.

