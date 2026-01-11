Nova stock soars to new peak

The share price of Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.9% on Wall Street on Friday after a slight fall on Thursday. Last week overall, the company’s share price rose 13.5% to a new record. The Israeli metrology solutions company for semiconductor manufacturing, which is led by CEO Gabi Waisman, closed trading on Friday at $394 per share, giving a market cap of $11.7 billion.

Nova will publish its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2025 on February 12, and analysts expect that the company will show double-digit growth in revenue and high-single-digit growth in net profit. The company's guidance, as published with the previous quarterly report, was for revenue of $215-225 million in the fourth quarter and earnings per share of $2.02-2.20. Waisman said at the time that Nova is expecting a record year in 2025, and estimates that growth will continue in 2026, based on the growing demand for chips in the field of AI.

Last week, investment bank Cantor published a review ahead of industrial company reports, assessing that the risk/reward ratio for Nova stock is balanced. The analysts note that Nova has a history of beating forecasts every quarter since 2018 and expect quarterly results higher than consensus forecasts. In their assessment, the company's management will provide conservative forecasts for the first quarter, and that the second quarter will be similar in revenue to the first (about $225 million each, according to Cantor's estimate). Although Cantor's forecast for Nova's upcoming reports are quite moderate, they emphasize that they are "more bullish than ever" on the stock, due to the acceleration of the transition to advanced processes that require increasing process control, adding that Nova is In a unique position to benefit from the trend.

Nova stock is recommended by Cantor with an "outperform" recommendation at a price target price of $420, which is a 6.6% upside the current price on Nasdaq.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 11, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.