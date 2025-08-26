Okta acquires Israeli company Axiom Security

US identity and access management company Okta (Nasdaq: OKTA) is acquiring Israeli company Axiom Security, sources tell "Globes." This is Okta's second acquisition in Israel after it acquired Spera Security for over $100 million in 2023.

Tel Aviv-based Axiom is a relatively small company founded by Itay Mesika and Ilan Dardik, which simplifies and secures workforce access to modern infrastructure, through seamless, secure-by-default access workflows across the entire lifecycle. Estimates are that Okta is paying $75 million for Axiom Security, who investors include Armis founders Yevgeny Dibrov and Nadir Izrael, Descope founders Slavik Markovich and Guy Rinat, and Torq founder Ofer Smadari.

Other shareholders in Axiom Security include the S Capital fund of Sequoia alumni Aya Peterburg and Haim Sadger, and the Geffen Capital fund. According to estimates, the company has raised a $10-20 million from investors and currently has less than 30 employees.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 26, 2025.

