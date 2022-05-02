On Independence Day eve Israel's population tops 9.5m

Israel's population has reached 9.506 million on the eve of Israel's 74th Independence Day, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The population has grown by 1.9% or 176,000 since last Independence Day. Over the year, 191,000 babies were born, 38,000 people immigrated to Israel and 55,000 people died.

The Central Bureau of Statistics projects that Israel's population will reach 11.1 million by 2030, 13.2 million by 2040, and 15.2 million by 2048, which will be the country's 100th anniversary. Israel's is a young country by OECD standards with 28.1% of the population aged 14 or below, while the OECD average is 18%. Israel's over 65 population comprises 12% of the country, compared with the OECD average of 17%.

Israel's population comprises 7.021 million Jews (73.9%). 2.007 million Arabs (21.1%) and 478,000 others (5%).

