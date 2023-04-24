On Independence Day eve Israel's population tops 9.7m

Israel's population has reached 9.727 million on the eve of Israel's 75th Independence Day, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The population has grown by 2.3% or 216,000 since last Independence Day. Over the year, 183,000 babies were born, 79,000 people immigrated to Israel and 51,000 people died.

The Central Bureau of Statistics projects that Israel's population will reach 11.1 million by 2030, 13.2 million by 2040, and 15.2 million by 2048, which will be the country's 100th anniversary.

Israel's population comprises 7.145 million Jews (73.5%). 2.048 million Arabs (21%) and 534,000 others (5.5%).

Israel's population has increased 12-fold from 806,000 since the establishment of the state in 1948. Since the establishment of the state, 3.3 million people have immigrated to Israel, 1.5 million (43.7%) of them since 1990.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 24, 2023.

