Open-source programming co Wing Cloud raises $20m

Israeli open source programming company Wing Cloud today came out of stealth and announced the completion of a $20Million in seed financing round led by Battery Ventures, Grove Ventures, and StageOne Ventures, with participation from Secret Chord Ventures, Cerca Partners, and Operator Partners. Angel investors including Amit Agarwal, Armon Dadgar, Benny Schnaider, and Zack Kanter also invested in the company behind the open-source Wing Programming Language (Winglang).

Winglang is an open source programming language designed for building distributed systems that leverage cloud infrastructure as first-class citizens. The Winglang compiler produces a ready-to-deploy package that includes both infrastructure-as-code definitions for Terraform, CloudFormation, or other cloud provisioning engines; as well as Node.js code designed to run on platforms such as AWS Lambda, Kubernetes, or edge platforms.

Wing Cloud cofounder and CEO Elad Ben-Israel said, "We’re abstracting away a lot of the gritty details of building applications on top of cloud infrastructure. The cloud has evolved into an incredibly powerful computing platform, but customers still find themselves having to deal with burdensome tasks across security, networking, deployment and operations to build and manage even the simplest systems."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 18, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.