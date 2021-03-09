Ophthalmic surgery co ForSight Robotics raises $10m

Israeli surgical robotics company ForSight Robotics today announced the completion of a $10 million seed round led by Eclipse Ventures and joined by Mithril Capital. the company is developing a surgical robotic platform to transform ophthalmic surgery.

ForSight’s mission is to re-imagine ophthalmic surgery by applying the most advanced technologies in microsurgical robotics, computer visualization and machine learning. The platform will automate the complex subtleties of ophthalmic surgery with an intuitive, patient-centric system that tackles the profound and growing problems of preventable blindness and visual impairment.

ForSight’s team combines the expertise of world-renowned ophthalmic surgeons with those of today's top medical roboticists - an accomplished group of technologists whose work animates the majority of surgical robots deployed at scale.

ForSight’s robotics will provide unprecedented dexterity and maneuverability with six degrees of freedom, and the capability of executing intricate tasks with microsurgical instruments. Combining the latest advancements in robotics, machine learning and microsurgery, the ForSight system will incorporate state-of-the-art stereoscopic imaging technologies for surgical planning, real-time image guidance, and unparalleled visualization. The platform will ensure the continuous improvement of surgical technique and exceed human surgical capabilities with more precise movements of only a few microns.

ForSight Robotics cofounder and CEO Daniel Glozman has specialized in robotics for medical applications for over 20 years, heading R&D at Medtronic Ventor Technologies, Magenta Medical, Diagnostic Robotics, and Guide-X - which he also founded.

ForSight cofounder Moshe Shoham is an emeritus professor of mechanical engineering at the Technion and former head of its robotics laboratory. He founded Mazor Robotics, the spinal robotics platform since acquired by Medtronic plc.

ForSight Robotics cofounder and Chief Business Officer Joseph Nathan previously directed healthcare commercialization at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology, where he forged partnerships worth over $1 billion with global pharmaceutical and med-tech companies. He also served as director of New Ventures for the Alfred Mann Institute at the Technion, a $100 million joint venture incubating medical startups.

Glozman said. "Our goal is to democratize this highly sophisticated procedure, enabling patients around the world to easily access the treatment that can restore their vision."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021