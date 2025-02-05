Optical lens digital printing co flo Optics raises $35m

Israeli digital printing optical lens company flo Optics today announced the completion of a $35 million in Series A financing round. The round was led by leading global strategic entities from the ophthalmic industry, joined by existing and new Israeli and international shareholders. One of the key strategic investors joining flo Optics with a minority investment is MEI Systems, a global company producing lens-edging machines and innovative solutions for the industry.

The financing will be used by the company to speed up development, expand production capabilities and increase operations to meet growing demand, as flo Optics leverages its technological advances to establish a significant presence in the global ophthalmic market.

Founded in 2019, flo Optics aims to disrupt the optical industry by digitalizing the lens coating process. With a strong background in inkjet technology, flo Optics offers solutions for applying coating layers to lenses using additive manufacturing, with significant advantages in terms of precision, affordability, creativity, and sustainability. The company has some 60 employees at its offices in Israel and Switzerland.

flo Optics chairman and CEO Jonathan Jaglom said, "The funding comes as the company transitions from its development phase to its growth phase and will ensure that flo Optics has sufficient resources available for its product launch and initial customer installations. It will also enable the company to drive innovation, establish global partnerships, and make a significant contribution to advancing the optics sector worldwide."

He added: "This funding round not only validates the market potential of our technology, but also aligns us with partners who share our vision for innovation and excellence. We are grateful for the trust the investors have placed in us."

The financing round was supported by law firm Naschitz Brandes Amir, led by managing partner Tal Eliasaf and associate Gili Aram.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 5, 2025.

