Orca and Aryon team to tackle recurring cloud security issues

Israeli cybersecurity companies Orca Security and Aryon Security have developed, within just one day, integration between their platforms as part of a joint hackathon by their development teams. The integration was designed to assist organizations in coping with a main challenge in cloud security: How to transform information about previously discovered security risks into rules that will prevent similar issues in the future.

In cloud environments, where systems are constantly being updated and are evolving, security teams must address existing risks while at the same time ensuring that new changes do not introduce additional exposures. For instance, beyond identifying and remediating a database that was inadvertently configured to be accessible from the outside, it is equally important to ensure that new databases are not created with that same dangerous configuration. Combining these two capabilities helps minimize the need to repeatedly address the same errors, consequently easing the burden on security teams and freeing up time and resources to focus on identifying and dealing with new threats.

Orca develops a cloud security platform that provides organizations with a comprehensive view of risks in their systems, assisting them in identifying vulnerabilities and determining which ones require urgent attention. Aryon focuses on prevention: its technology allows organizations to define and enforce security policies at the very moment cloud resources are created or modified, blocking actions that could lead to new security exposures.

As part of the collaboration, Orca successfully integrated with Aryon, establishing communication between the systems in less than 24 hours. The process is straightforward for the user: it describes the required connection, and Orca’s AI engine translates this request into an active integration within the production environment, with the underlying construction work taking place behind the scenes. The connection with Aryon demonstrates how a rapid, simple process can shorten the path from a user’s request to a functional system-to-system link, allowing the joint value of both platforms to be realized in less than a day.

Aryon Security co-founder and CEO Ron Arbel said, "Security teams invest enormous effort in identifying and dealing with risks, yet they often find themselves repeatedly coping with the same errors. Our aim is to help organizations break out of this cycle. The integration with Orca makes it possible to leverage data on previously discovered risks to define security policies that help prevent their recurrence."

Orca Security head of product partnerships and integrations Alon Steinmetz added, "When the integration infrastructure and the data storage layer are stable, building an integration via a prompt is no longer a vision but a reality. Customers demand connections between systems on a massive scale, and development must be fast enough to keep pace. We are in an era where we must abandon old methods, move quickly, and deliver maximum shared value to customers, both in terms of cybersecurity and platform connectivity."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2026.

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