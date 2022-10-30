Osem chairman Dan Propper steps down

Osem chairman Dan Propper (81) has announced that he is stepping down at the end of the year after 56 years at the Israeli food company. Propper joined Osem in 1966 after studying engineering at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa. Two years later he was appointed manager of the company's first plant in Bnei Brak. Since then Propper has served in a range of key positions in the company. He was CEO for 25 years and chairman for the past 17 years.

In 1992, Propper led Osem's IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and he initiated and created the connection with global food giant Nestle, leading the negotiations for Osem's merger into Nestle in 2016. Propper also served as president of the Manufacturers Association of Israel for six years.

Osem Nestle CEO Avi Ben Assayag said, "With his hard work and vision, Dan charted the way for Osem's transformation from a small company to a leading food concern in Israel, as well as establishing it as a significant company in Nestlé, the largest food company in the world. Dan is a pillar of society and Israeli industry, worked to expand and establish factories in the periphery, served as president of the Manufacturers' Association and made a significant contribution to the construction and development of industry, the economy and the country.

"Dan is a leader, teacher and guide of many employees and managers at Osem, and of generations of senior executives, of the various CEOs and also of me personally. Over the years we have acted on his vision and benefited from his many insights, life wisdom and experience that are unique to him. I want to thank him personally and on behalf of thousands of Osem workers for the huge endeavor that he built and leaves for future generations."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2022.

