OTV closes $170m Israel digital health VC fund

OTV (formerly Olive Tree Ventures) has closed a $170 million venture capital fund for investment in Israeli digital health startups. OTV says it will help portfolio companies reach maturity, refine execution, tackle regulatory hurdles and ensure a global imprint on validated products.

In the past five years, OTV has prioritized investment in digital health companies and portfolio companies including TytoCare, Lemonaid Health, Emedgene, Scopio and Donisi Health.

OTV general partner Alejandro Weinstein said, "OTV's goal for the upcoming period is to harness our expertise in facilitating the growth of digital health companies, and, with laser sharp focus, identify the market leaders of tomorrow. Digital health technology is increasingly important for strained healthcare systems seeking to provide accessible and affordable treatment, especially to traditionally under-served populations. The Covid-19 pandemic elucidated the importance of digital products to the global healthcare ecosystem, but industry pain points predated the current crisis and clear solutions will be needed in the years to come."

OTV was founded in 2015 by General Partners Mayer Gniwisch, Amir Lahat and Weinstein. Together with Partner Manor Zemer, the OTV leadership team is comprised of investors with a wide range of backgrounds, encompassing healthcare, technology, private equity and financial services, and with experience in the US, Latin American, Israeli and Asian markets.

OTV also announced today the appointment of Jose Antonio Urrutia Rivas as head of Asia Pacific.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 3, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020