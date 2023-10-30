Palestinians report Israeli tanks in Gaza City suburbs

Palestinian sources report that Israeli tanks have reached the suburbs of Gaza City.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, head of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, said, "Additional forces have entered the Strip. We are moving on the ground, identifying terrorists and attacking from the air. Bringing back the hostages is the primary national mission. Beyond the efforts of the IDF, the world and international institutions have the responsibility for the welfare of the hostages and to do everything within their power in order to ensure that they are returned home."

The UN announced that yesterday 33 trucks with humanitarian aid were allowed into the Gaza Strip - the biggest daily number since the war began.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.