Paradox buys Israeli candidate interviewing app Spetz

US talent acquisition and recruiting AI platform Paradox has announced today the acquisition of Israeli startup Spetz, which has developed an app that enables companies to engage with job candidates via an automated AI bot.

No financial details about the deal were disclosed. Founded in Tel Aviv in 2017 by CEO Yam Dvir, COO Yael Florenthal and CTO Alon Slutzky, the company has raised $750,000 to date and has been helping clients like EY and Sodastream to modernize candidate communications.

Spetz will help Paradox expand its conversational AI platform, which assists global talent acquisition teams automate recruiting tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and candidate communications. Spetz will become Paradox's R&D center in Tel Aviv.

Paradox founder and CEO Aaron Matos said, "This acquisition is all about aligning with incredibly smart people who share our passion for building products that recruiting teams love. We were impressed with the Spetz team’s growth, and even more impressed with their vision for what we can build together."

Dvir said, "When we met with the Paradox team we immediately saw a massive opportunity to build something bigger than ourselves. Combining our expertise with Paradox’s vision and momentum as a clear category leader is really one of those ‘the whole is greater than the sum of its parts’ opportunities. We can’t wait to get started accelerating Paradox’s vision for a future where recruiting is frictionless, elegant, and people-centric."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 5, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021