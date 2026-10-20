Payments giant Stripe to launch Israel operations

US-Irish payments giant Stripe is seeking a manager for its operations in Israel, listing an annual gross salary range of NIS 1.22 million to 1.84 million. According to the company’s website, the Israel manager will be responsible for local market strategy, expanding the sales organization, and driving growth across a client base ranging from startups and small businesses to large enterprises.

The job posting notes that Stripe views Israel as a strategically important market. As part of its efforts to deepen its presence in the country, the company is building out its local leadership team and the capabilities required to expand services for its clients and partners. The role is that of a General Manager for the Israeli market; responsibilities extend beyond sales to include coordination with the company’s product, engineering, legal, finance, risk management, and compliance teams.

Stripe provides financial infrastructure that enables businesses to accept payments and manage related business processes. According to the posting, the manager in Israel will be tasked with recruiting and leading sales personnel, increasing the adoption of the company’s products, and cultivating relationships with the leadership teams of clients and partners. In addition to commercial responsibilities, the role involves engaging with financial institutions, fintech companies, regulators, and government bodies.

Over NIS 100,000 per month

The manager will be responsible for building the commercial and operational capabilities to support the company’s long-term activity in Israel, as well as for representing the needs of the Israeli market to global teams. Minimum requirements include at least 15 years of experience in technology, payments, or financial services, at least ten of which must be in senior commercial management or general management roles. The company seeks candidates with experience managing significant operations in Israel, leading teams, and working within a regulated environment; professional proficiency in both Hebrew and English is also required. Experience in the payments sector and in establishing local operations for a global company is considered an advantage.

The salary range stated in the job posting is NIS 1,223,500 to 1,835,300 per year - about NIS 102,000 to 153,000 per month. However, it is important to note that this should not be interpreted as a guaranteed base salary: Stripe clarifies that for sales-related roles, the published range reflects total compensation contingent upon meeting targets, comprising a base salary plus commissions or bonuses. The posting does not specify the breakdown of these components for the Israeli position. Furthermore, the company mentions the possibility of equity and additional benefits, depending on location and employment terms.

This current recruitment drive serves as an indication of Stripe’s intention to expand its operations in relation to the Israeli market. It is worth noting that, currently, Stripe’s payment processing services are not yet available in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 20, 2026.

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