Pearl Cohen adds 8 partners, Meitar adds 9 partners

Two of Israel's largest law firms have announced the appointments of new partners. Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz is adding eight new partners and Meitar is adding nine new partners.

Adv. Uri Nesher has left Tulchinsky Stern and joined Pearl Cohen while the firm is also promoting seven associates and patent attorneys to partner. They will work alongside the 85 partners in the firm, out of an overall team of 200 lawyers and patent attorneys working in offices in Tel Aviv, Haifa, New York, Boston, Los Angeles and London.

The new partners are: Adv. Uri Nesher who specializes in representing venture capital funds and investors, Dr. Dror Shiftan, a senior patent attorney specializing in representing pharmaceutical companies; Adv. Ephraim Heiliczer, who specializes in intellectual property and regulation; Dr. Hava Ercegovic, a senior patent attorney who specializes in the Life Sciences Group; Adv. Jacqueline Zion, from the Pearl Cohen New York Trademarks Group; Adv. Lee Ardon who specializes in IP litigation; Adv. Odelya Dvir, who specializes in labor law; and Adv. Yaniv Shemesh, who specializes in real estate.

Managing partner Adv. Zeev Pearl said, "These talented lawyers and patent attorneys with rich academic and professional curriculum vitae is an additional step in the deepening of expertise of the firm in various areas, and which allows, thanks to the uniqueness of our firm and its ability to provide our clients with comprehensive legal services in Israel and worldwide."

The nine new partners at Meitar are Adv. Ran Kimche, who becomes partner in the corporate and securities department, Adv. Lior Levi, who becomes partner in the planning and building department, Adv. Tali Lungin high-tech and venture capital, Adv. Jonathan Zeloof, IP and technology, Advs. Boris Roginkin, Royi Bar and Doron Levy, litigation, Adv.Jonah Abramowitz corporate, and Adv. Maor Hakak taxation. They will join the firm's 127 other partners.

Another top Tel Aviv law firm Gornitzky & Co. has added four new partners to work alongside its 70 partners. Advs. Noga Haruvi and Shani Weiss, commercial litigation, Adv. Dana Suidman, real estate, and Adv. Itamar Ben-Yehuda, corporate and capita market.

