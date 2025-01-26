Pearl Cohen merges with San Francisco IP firm

International law firm Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz is enhancing its presence on the West Coast of the US through a merger with Vierra Magen Marcus (VMM), a boutique firm specializing in intellectual property (IP). The new partners joining are Larry Vierra, Bart Magen, Brian Marcus and Jeffrey Kurin, all American attorneys with extensive experience in IP. Alongside them, four attorneys and four paralegals will join the firm.

Following the merger, the firm will have some 250 attorneys and patent agents in its offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Boston, San Francisco and London.

Larry Vierra has over 30 years of experience in IP within advanced technologies, including AI, fifth-generation communications, and cloud computing. Bart Magen also brings over 30 years of IP expertise, with a background in electrical engineering, specializing in network technologies, software and medical devices. Brian Marcus focuses on developing patent strategies for companies. With a background in mechanical engineering, he specializes in mechanical and electromechanical technologies, including robotics, semiconductors, virtual and augmented reality systems, as well as AI and machine learning. Jeffrey Kurin specializes in patents and trademarks. He specializes in digital and analog circuit technologies, semiconductors, audio and video signal processing and represents clients in various technological fields, including medical devices, communication systems, AI, and virtual and augmented reality.

Adv. Zeev Pearl, founding partner of the firm said, "This is a significant milestone for Pearl Cohen, as we expand our global presence by establishing an office in Silicon Valley, the heart of the global technology industry, and further strengthen one of our core areas, intellectual property. This move represents a significant strategic step and is an essential part of the firm's expansion trend both in Israel and globally, allowing us to provide clients with simultaneous advisory services in Israel, the US, Europe and the UK. The addition of Larry, Bart, Jeffrey and Brian will enable us to expand the portfolio of our legal services in the intellectual property domain, benefiting entrepreneurs operating on the West Coast, from developing business strategy and protecting IP to global commercialization and expansion."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2025.

