Pearl Cohen opens Munich office

Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz law firm has added to its group the Tautz & Schuhmacher law firm in Munich. This is the second office in Europe for Pearl Cohen alongside its office in London and it will focus on providing intellectual property services for European companies operating in the US market, with a focus on quantum computing, semiconductor technologies and optics systems.

The leading partners in the Munich office, Adv. Dr. Raphael Tautz and Adv. Matthias Schuhmacher, as well as Of Counsel Adv. Michael McCandlish, are dual-qualified, similar to professionals across Pearl Cohen’s other offices. Dr. Tautz and Adv. Schuhmacher are European patent attorneys and US attorneys, and Adv. McCandlish is qualified as both a patent attorney and a US attorney. Combining these skills and credentials supports and promotes transatlantic work.

Munich, home to the European Patent Office, is one of Europe’s leading centers for technology and intellectual property - an advantage that has grown even stronger following the UK's Brexit. The Munich office will serve as a major force multiplier for Pearl Cohen London in representing Israeli, US and other European clients, with an emphasis on the development and enforcement of intellectual property rights.

Pearl Cohen has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Boston, San Francisco, London, and Munich. Together, the firm employs approximately 270 lawyers, patent attorneys, and staff.

Pearl Cohen managing partner Adv. Zeev Pearl says, "We welcome Raphael and Matthias to the Pearl Cohen family. This is a major strategic move that significantly strengthens the firm’s international capabilities. The Munich team has unique and proven experience in supporting European companies in registering, managing, and enforcing patents in the US, while combining deep technological, legal, and regulatory knowledge. The Munich office allows us to provide our clients in Europe and Israel with a broader and more precise offering when it comes to protecting intellectual property in the US market. This combination of local expertise in Europe with our presence and experience in the US creates significant added value for Pearl Cohen clients, and positions us as a leading partner for tech companies operating on the global stage in the fields of intellectual property and commercial law."

At the same time as the strategic expansion in Europe, Pearl Cohen's US office has promoted Adv. Sarah Benowich to Partner in the field of commercial litigation. Pearl Cohen law office has also announced the promotion of three lawyers to partners in Israel and two patent attorneys to senior patent attorneys. The three lawyers that have been promoted to partners in Israel are Nofar Sahar, Roni Agavi Asraf, and Niran Dor, and the patent attorneys promoted to senior patent attorneys are Dr. Iris Dejmal Mahrer and Rodik Ulman.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 10, 2026.

