Performance intelligence co Centrical raises $39m

Israeli performance intelligence company Centrical today announced the completion of a $39 million Series D financing round led by Leeds Illuminate and Kingfisher Investment, with participation from JVP, the company’s largest shareholder, and other existing investors.

Centrical founder and CEO Gal Rimon said: "I founded Centrical after years in business intelligence watching the same broken loop: dashboards full of insights, but very little that actually moved the needle. The intelligence existed; it just didn’t act. We're building the operating system that closes that gap, guiding employees to the right action, enabling managers to coach what matters, and driving business outcomes autonomously. The investment accelerates our mission to combine agentic AI and human expertise to continuously improve how enterprises empower millions of employees, human and AI, worldwide."

The new funds will allow Centrical to speed up international expansion. The company’s platform aims to transform how enterprises drive productivity and performance across frontline teams as AI reshapes work across industries.

Centrical is partnering with some of the world’s largest enterprises across leading US banks, global telecommunications providers, and major international hospitality brands, Centrical’s platform has driven strong results across multiple domains: A top-five US bank’s fraud back office saw a 4.8% increase in accounts processed and a 66.7% decrease in errors; Deutsche Telekom’s retail partner network achieved a 19% improvement in overall sales and a 32% increase in streaming platform subscriptions; IHG Hotels & Resorts saw an increase in loyalty program enrollment, a leading driver of direct bookings and revenue growth; TP Samsung’s customer service teams improved first-call resolution (FCR) by 7.5% while reducing manager administrative work by 70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 2, 2026.

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