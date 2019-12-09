Peri's CGI Group hired to find stolen Dresden jewelry

Israeli business intelligence company CGI Group headed by former head of the Israeli security agency Shin Bet and former Yesh Atid MK.Jacob Peri, has been hired to help find the 18th century jewels and diamonds stolen in a heist from the Dresden Green Vault museum last month, the German media reports. The German media called the daring robbery, "the largest robbery of historic jewels in modern Germany." Attempts to find the stolen jewels have so far hit a brick wall.

"The former head of Israel's security services is hunting the stolen jewels," wrote Bild.

Peri is president of CGI, which promises on its website, "Competitive business intelligence for making correct management decisions." CGI was recently in the headlines in Israel because it was involved in investigating leaks from the Blue & White party during the last election campaign.

In the theft of the Dresden jewels, the German media reports that one direction being investigated is that the robbers received inside information from staff at the Green Vault museum.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 9, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019