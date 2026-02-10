Phytolon awarded FDA approval for food coloring

Millennium Foodtech R&D Partnership (TASE: MIFT) has reported a major milestone for portfolio company Phytolon, in which Millennium holds about 10.6% of equity capital (in full dilution). Phytolon, which develops natural and innovative food coloring has received FDA approval for marketing its first portfolio of products - Beetroot Red - on the US market.

The FDA announcement has aroused major interest in the US where according to the declaration by the organization it aims to gradually take synthetic coloring off the US food market. US Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Junior said: We are making it easier for companies to move away from petroleum-based synthetic colors and adopt safer, naturally derived alternatives. This momentum advances our broader effort to help Americans eat real food and Make America Healthy Again."

The investment by Millennium Foodtech in Phytolon amounted to about $2.8 million, and the regulatory approval represents a critical stage in the transition from development to the commercial stage in one of the biggest and most significant markets in the world in the field natural coloring solutions for food. Pytholon has signed strategic R&D agreements in recent years with global food giant like Rich’s, DSM, Firmenich, Colorcon, and Grupo Bimbo, which has allowed acceleration of the penetration process into the US market.

The FDA approval will be granted within a period of 30 days during which time the public can appeal against the decision, and assuming that no appeals will be received - the approval will come into full effect. Pytholon has reported that the company is preparing to supply the product in the US through its production lines with subcontractors in Europe.

Millennium Foodtech CEO Oren Attiya said, "Receiving FDA approval is a turning point for Phytolon and for us as investors. It is the removal of a major regulatory barrier, allowing the company to enter the US market with an innovative product with clear advantages, and to translate technological development into commercial activity on a major scale. We see this as an important growth engine for the coming years."

The approval places Phytolon in a strategic position in the US food market, and marks significant progress in the company's growth trajectory, from the R&D phase to the sales phase and penetration into international markets.

Phytolon is a foodtech company that provides natural food colors that meet consumer demand for safe food with a "clean label," which is produced in an ecological and sustainable manner. Using a unique fermentation-based production technology, Phytolon is committed to providing economically and environmentally competitive solutions, along with the promise of a stable supply chain for every customer anywhere in the world.

